TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
Updated 4:29 pm, Sunday, March 25, 2018
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 25, 2018
_____
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
323 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
323 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
323 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
323 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
323 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
323 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
323 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
323 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
323 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
higher gusts.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
323 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
323 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
323 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with higher gusts.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
323 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with higher gusts.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
323 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
323 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
323 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
323 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
323 PM CDT Sun Mar 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
