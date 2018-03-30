TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 30, 2018

_____

963 FPUS54 KSHV 302046

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

346 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

TXZ096-311645-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

346 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ108>111-311645-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

346 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ124-125-311645-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

346 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ136-137-311645-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

346 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

TXZ126-138-311645-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

346 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

TXZ150-151-311645-

Rusk-Panola-

Including the cities of Henderson and Carthage

346 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

TXZ149-152-165-311645-

Cherokee-Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, Nacogdoches,

and Lufkin

346 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

TXZ153-166-167-311645-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

346 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

LAZ017-018-311645-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

346 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

LAZ010-011-311645-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

346 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

LAZ001-002-311645-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

346 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

ARZ071-072-311645-

Lafayette-Columbia-

Including the cities of Stamps, Lewisville, Bradley, and Magnolia

346 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast