TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
Updated 11:11 pm, Friday, April 13, 2018
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 13, 2018
_____
SHVZFPSHV
FPUS54 KSHV 132336 AAA
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts...UPDATED
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
636 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
TXZ096-141515-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
636 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...TORNADO WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Lows
in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper
50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ108-141515-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
636 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...TORNADO WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the evening. Becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper
40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph
becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 60. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ109-141515-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
636 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...TORNADO WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the evening. Becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 50. South
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph becoming west 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ111-141515-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
636 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...TORNADO WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the evening. Becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 50. South
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower
60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ110-141515-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
636 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...TORNADO WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the evening. Becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 50. South
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph becoming west 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ112-141515-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
636 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...TORNADO WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the evening. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph becoming west 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ126-141515-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
636 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...TORNADO WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the evening. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph becoming west around
10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ125-141515-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
636 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...TORNADO WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the evening. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 50. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph becoming west around
10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower
60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ124-141515-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
636 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...TORNADO WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the evening. Becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 50. South
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph becoming west 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ136-141515-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
636 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...TORNADO WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the evening. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph becoming west 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower
60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ137-141515-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
636 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...TORNADO WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the evening. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph becoming west around
10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower
60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ138-141515-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
636 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...TORNADO WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Mostly
cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to near 30 mph becoming west around 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ151-141515-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
636 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...TORNADO WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Mostly cloudy. Windy.
Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
near 30 mph becoming west around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with higher gusts.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ150-141515-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
636 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...TORNADO WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Mostly
cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to near 30 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ149-141515-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
636 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...TORNADO WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the evening. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ165-141515-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
636 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...TORNADO WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Mostly
cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 40. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ152-141515-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
636 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...TORNADO WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Mostly
cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ153-141515-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
636 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...TORNADO WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Mostly cloudy. Windy.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ166-141515-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
636 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...TORNADO WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Cloudy, windy. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ167-141515-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
636 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...TORNADO WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the evening. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 40. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
LAZ001-002-141515-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
636 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...TORNADO WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
24
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast