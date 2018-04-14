TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 13, 2018

_____

SHVZFPSHV

FPUS54 KSHV 132336 AAA

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts...UPDATED

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

636 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

TXZ096-141515-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

636 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...TORNADO WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ108-141515-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

636 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...TORNADO WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph

becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 60. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ109-141515-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

636 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...TORNADO WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 50. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph becoming west 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ111-141515-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

636 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...TORNADO WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 50. South

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ110-141515-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

636 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...TORNADO WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 50. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph becoming west 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ112-141515-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

636 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...TORNADO WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph becoming west 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ126-141515-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

636 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...TORNADO WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph becoming west around

10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ125-141515-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

636 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...TORNADO WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 50. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph becoming west around

10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ124-141515-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

636 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...TORNADO WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 50. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph becoming west 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ136-141515-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

636 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...TORNADO WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph becoming west 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ137-141515-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

636 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...TORNADO WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph becoming west around

10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ138-141515-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

636 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...TORNADO WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to near 30 mph becoming west around 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ151-141515-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

636 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...TORNADO WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Mostly cloudy. Windy.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

near 30 mph becoming west around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with higher gusts.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ150-141515-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

636 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...TORNADO WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to near 30 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ149-141515-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

636 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...TORNADO WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ165-141515-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

636 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...TORNADO WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 40. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ152-141515-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

636 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...TORNADO WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ153-141515-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

636 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...TORNADO WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Mostly cloudy. Windy.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ166-141515-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

636 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...TORNADO WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Cloudy, windy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ167-141515-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

636 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...TORNADO WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the evening. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 40. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

LAZ001-002-141515-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

636 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...TORNADO WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

24

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast