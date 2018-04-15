TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 14, 2018

483 FPUS54 KSHV 150249 AAB

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts...UPDATED

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

949 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

TXZ096-151730-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

949 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 mph and gusty decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ108-151730-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

949 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 mph and gusty becoming around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds around 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ109-151730-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

949 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 mph and gusty becoming around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ111-151730-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

949 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

15 mph becoming northwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ110-151730-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

949 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

15 mph becoming northwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ112-151730-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

949 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

15 mph and gusty decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ126-151730-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

949 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ125-151730-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

949 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

15 mph becoming northwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ124-151730-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

949 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 mph becoming south with higher gusts in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ136-151730-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

949 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 mph

becoming south with higher gusts in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ137-151730-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

949 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 mph becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ138-151730-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

949 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ151-151730-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

949 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

15 mph becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ150-151730-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

949 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 mph becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ149-151730-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

949 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ165-151730-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

949 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 mph becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ152-151730-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

949 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 15 mph

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ153-151730-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

949 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

15 mph becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ166-151730-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

949 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

15 mph becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ167-151730-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

949 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 mph and gusty becoming west up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

