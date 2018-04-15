TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
Updated 10:52 pm, Saturday, April 14, 2018
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 14, 2018
_____
483 FPUS54 KSHV 150249 AAB
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts...UPDATED
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
949 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
TXZ096-151730-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
949 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 15 mph and gusty decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ108-151730-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
949 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 15 mph and gusty becoming around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds around 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ109-151730-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
949 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 15 mph and gusty becoming around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ111-151730-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
949 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
15 mph becoming northwest up to 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ110-151730-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
949 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
15 mph becoming northwest up to 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ112-151730-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
949 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
15 mph and gusty decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ126-151730-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
949 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ125-151730-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
949 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
15 mph becoming northwest up to 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ124-151730-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
949 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 mph becoming south with higher gusts in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ136-151730-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
949 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 mph
becoming south with higher gusts in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ137-151730-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
949 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
10 mph becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ138-151730-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
949 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ151-151730-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
949 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
15 mph becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ150-151730-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
949 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
10 mph becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ149-151730-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
949 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ165-151730-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
949 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 mph becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ152-151730-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
949 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 15 mph
becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ153-151730-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
949 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
15 mph becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ166-151730-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
949 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
15 mph becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ167-151730-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
949 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 15 mph and gusty becoming west up to 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
12
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast