TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 14, 2018

053 FPUS54 KSHV 150832

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

332 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

TXZ096-160315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

332 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM

CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, warmer. Highs around 80. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ108>111-160315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

332 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM

CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 mph

becoming around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ112-160315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

332 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM

CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around

5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ126-138-160315-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

332 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM

CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 mph

decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ125-137-160315-

Upshur-Gregg-

Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview

332 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM

CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 mph

decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ124-136-160315-

Wood-Smith-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

and Tyler

332 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM

CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 mph

decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ149-150-160315-

Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson

332 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM

CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ151-153-160315-

Panola-Shelby-

Including the cities of Carthage and Center

332 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM

CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 mph

decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ152-165-160315-

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

332 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM

CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ166-167-160315-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

332 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM

CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 mph

becoming west up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

LAZ010-017-160315-

De Soto-Sabine-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport, Many,

Zwolle, and Pleasant Hill

332 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM

CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph becoming west up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

LAZ011-018-160315-

Red River-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Coushatta, Martin, and Natchitoches

332 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM

CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows around 50. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

LAZ001-002-160315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

332 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM

CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around

5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

LAZ003-004-160315-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

332 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM

CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

