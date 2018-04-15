TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
Updated 4:39 am, Sunday, April 15, 2018
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 14, 2018
053 FPUS54 KSHV 150832
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
332 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
TXZ096-160315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
332 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM
CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, warmer. Highs around 80. South
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ108>111-160315-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
332 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM
CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 mph
becoming around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ112-160315-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
332 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM
CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around
5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ126-138-160315-
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
332 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM
CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 mph
decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ125-137-160315-
Upshur-Gregg-
Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview
332 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM
CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 mph
decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ124-136-160315-
Wood-Smith-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,
and Tyler
332 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM
CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 mph
decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ149-150-160315-
Cherokee-Rusk-
Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson
332 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM
CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ151-153-160315-
Panola-Shelby-
Including the cities of Carthage and Center
332 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM
CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 mph
decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ152-165-160315-
Nacogdoches-Angelina-
Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin
332 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM
CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ166-167-160315-
San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland
332 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM
CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 mph
becoming west up to 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
LAZ010-017-160315-
De Soto-Sabine-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport, Many,
Zwolle, and Pleasant Hill
332 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM
CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph becoming west up to 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 mph becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
LAZ011-018-160315-
Red River-Natchitoches-
Including the cities of Coushatta, Martin, and Natchitoches
332 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM
CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows around 50. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
LAZ001-002-160315-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
332 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM
CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around
5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
LAZ003-004-160315-
Webster-Claiborne-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,
and Haynesville
332 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM
CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
19
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast