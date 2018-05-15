TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 14, 2018

179 FPUS54 KSHV 150229

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

929 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018

TXZ096-151715-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

929 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Partly

cloudy during the mid and late evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

North winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ108>111-151715-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

929 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy during the mid and late

evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

North winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 5 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ112-126-151715-

Cass-Marion-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

Queen City, and Jefferson

929 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy during the mid and late

evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy through mid afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

North winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ124-125-151715-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

929 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy during the mid and late

evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ136-137-151715-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

929 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy during the mid and late

evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 mph becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ138-151-151715-

Harrison-Panola-

Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage

929 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy during the mid and late

evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ149-150-151715-

Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson

929 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ152-165-151715-

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

929 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 mph becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ153-166-167-151715-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

929 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

LAZ017-018-151715-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

929 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 mph becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. North winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

LAZ010-011-151715-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

929 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. North winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

LAZ001-002-151715-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

929 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

LAZ003-004-151715-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

929 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

