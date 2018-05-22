TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
Updated 10:44 pm, Monday, May 21, 2018
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 21, 2018
Zone Forecasts...UPDATED
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
938 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
TXZ096-221730-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
938 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms during the mid and late evening, then
mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ108-221730-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
938 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms during the mid and late evening. Mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. East
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ109-221730-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
938 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms during the mid and late evening. Mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. East
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ111-221730-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
938 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms during the mid and late evening. Mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph during the mid and late
evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. East
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ110-221730-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
938 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph during the mid and late evening becoming
light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. East
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ112-221730-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
938 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms during the mid and late evening. Mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph during the mid and late
evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 mph
becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ126-221730-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
938 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms during the mid and late evening. Mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph during the mid and late
evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. East winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ125-221730-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
938 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 mph during the mid and late evening becoming light and
variable.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. East
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ124-221730-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
938 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ136-221730-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
938 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ137-221730-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
938 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 mph during the mid and late evening becoming light and
variable.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. East winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ138-221730-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
938 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms during the mid and late evening. Mostly cloudy.
Lows around 70. East winds 5 mph during the mid and late evening
becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ151-221730-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
938 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph during the mid and late evening
becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ150-221730-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
938 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph during the mid and late
evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. East
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ149-221730-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
938 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. East
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ165-221730-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
938 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph during the mid and late
evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph becoming
light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. East
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ152-221730-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
938 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog from mid evening through the
overnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph during the mid and late evening becoming light and
variable.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming south in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph becoming
light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. East winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ153-221730-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
938 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms during the mid and late evening. Patchy fog after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph
during the mid and late evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. West winds 5 mph becoming south in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
Northeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ166-221730-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
938 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph during the mid and late
evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. West winds 5 mph becoming south in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph becoming
light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. East
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ167-221730-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
938 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms during the mid and late evening. and patchy fog
after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. North winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph becoming
light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. East
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
