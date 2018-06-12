TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
Updated 10:54 pm, Monday, June 11, 2018
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 11, 2018
_____
074 FPUS54 KSHV 120248
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
948 PM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018
TXZ096-121715-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
948 PM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ108>111-121715-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
948 PM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ124-125-121715-
Wood-Upshur-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,
Gilmer, and Big Sandy
948 PM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ136-137-121715-
Smith-Gregg-
Including the cities of Tyler and Longview
948 PM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy during the mid and late
evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ126-138-121715-
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
948 PM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy during the mid and late
evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ150-151-121715-
Rusk-Panola-
Including the cities of Henderson and Carthage
948 PM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy during the mid and late
evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ149-152-165-121715-
Cherokee-Nacogdoches-Angelina-
Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, Nacogdoches,
and Lufkin
948 PM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy during the mid and late
evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ153-166-167-121715-
Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,
and Pineland
948 PM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy during the mid and late
evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
LAZ017-018-121715-
Sabine-Natchitoches-
Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,
and Natchitoches
948 PM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy during the mid and late
evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
LAZ010-011-121715-
De Soto-Red River-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,
Coushatta, and Martin
948 PM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy during the mid and late
evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
LAZ001-002-121715-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
948 PM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
ARZ071-072-121715-
Lafayette-Columbia-
Including the cities of Stamps, Lewisville, Bradley, and Magnolia
948 PM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
_____
