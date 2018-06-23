TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 22, 2018

109 FPUS54 KSHV 230501

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

1201 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

TXZ096-231930-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

1201 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ108-231930-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

1201 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

higher gusts.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ109-231930-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

1201 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ111-231930-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

1201 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ110-231930-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

1201 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ112-231930-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

1201 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to

104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ126-231930-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

1201 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ125-231930-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

1201 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ124-231930-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

1201 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ136-231930-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

1201 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ137-231930-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

1201 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ138-231930-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

1201 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ151-231930-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

1201 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy during the late evening...then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ150-231930-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

1201 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to

105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ149-231930-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

1201 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to

104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ165-231930-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

1201 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy during the late evening...then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ152-231930-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

1201 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy during the late evening...then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ153-231930-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

1201 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy during the late evening...then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ166-231930-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

1201 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy during the late evening...then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ167-231930-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

1201 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy during the late evening...then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

LAZ001-002-231930-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

1201 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to

105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

