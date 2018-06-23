TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

316 FPUS54 KSHV 231614 AAA

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts...UPDATED

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

1114 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

TXZ096-240000-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

1114 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy through the early morning, then a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 101 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ108-109-111-240000-

Franklin-Titus-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

1114 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy in the late morning...then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ112-240000-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

1114 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest up to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ110-240000-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

1114 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Northeast winds 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to

104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ124-125-240000-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

1114 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 TO 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

morning. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ136-137-240000-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

1114 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 TO 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ126-138-151-240000-

Marion-Harrison-Panola-

Including the cities of Jefferson, Marshall, and Carthage

1114 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 TO 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ149-150-240000-

Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson

1114 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Heat index readings

101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ152-153-240000-

Nacogdoches-Shelby-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Center

1114 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 TO 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ165-240000-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

1114 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 TO 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ166-167-240000-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

1114 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 TO 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

LAZ017-018-240000-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

1114 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 TO 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

LAZ010-011-240000-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

1114 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

LAZ001-002-240000-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

1114 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 TO 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

LAZ003-004-240000-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

1114 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds around 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

