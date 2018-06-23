TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
Updated 12:17 pm, Saturday, June 23, 2018
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 23, 2018
Zone Forecasts...UPDATED
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
1114 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
TXZ096-240000-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
1114 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. East winds 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy through the early morning, then a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 101 to 104.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ108-109-111-240000-
Franklin-Titus-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
1114 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy in the late morning...then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph
becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the morning. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ112-240000-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
1114 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest up to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ110-240000-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
1114 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Northeast winds 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to
104.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ124-125-240000-
Wood-Upshur-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,
Gilmer, and Big Sandy
1114 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 TO 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
morning. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ136-137-240000-
Smith-Gregg-
Including the cities of Tyler and Longview
1114 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 TO 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ126-138-151-240000-
Marion-Harrison-Panola-
Including the cities of Jefferson, Marshall, and Carthage
1114 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 10 TO 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ149-150-240000-
Cherokee-Rusk-
Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson
1114 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Heat index readings
101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ152-153-240000-
Nacogdoches-Shelby-
Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Center
1114 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 TO 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ165-240000-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
1114 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 TO 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ166-167-240000-
San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland
1114 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 TO 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
LAZ017-018-240000-
Sabine-Natchitoches-
Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,
and Natchitoches
1114 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 10 TO 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
LAZ010-011-240000-
De Soto-Red River-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,
Coushatta, and Martin
1114 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
LAZ001-002-240000-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
1114 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 10 TO 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
LAZ003-004-240000-
Webster-Claiborne-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,
and Haynesville
1114 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds around 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
