TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 24, 2018

_____

875 FPUS54 KSHV 241435 AAA

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts...UPDATED

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

935 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

TXZ096-250000-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

935 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph becoming

south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat

index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ108>111-250000-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

935 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to

104.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

ARZ070-TXZ097-112-126-250000-

Miller-Bowie-Cass-Marion-

Including the cities of Texarkana, Atlanta, Linden,

Hughes Springs, Queen City, and Jefferson

935 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to

104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

ARZ071-072-250000-

Lafayette-Columbia-

Including the cities of Stamps, Lewisville, Bradley, and Magnolia

935 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ165-250000-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

935 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ166-167-250000-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

935 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

LAZ017-018-250000-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

935 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

LAZ010-011-250000-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

935 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

LAZ001-002-250000-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

935 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to

105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

LAZ003-004-250000-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

935 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

15

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather