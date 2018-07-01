TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
Published 5:09 am, Sunday, July 1, 2018
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 30, 2018
491 FPUS54 KSHV 010904
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
404 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
TXZ096-020315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
404 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ112-020315-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
404 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ108>111-020315-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
404 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ124-020315-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
404 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ136-020315-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
404 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ125-137-020315-
Upshur-Gregg-
Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview
404 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming
south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ126-138-020315-
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
404 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds
5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ149-020315-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
404 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to
104.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ150-020315-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
404 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds
5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ151-020315-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
404 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph. Highest heat index readings 101 to 104 in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph becoming
northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ153-020315-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
404 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 103 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds
5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ152-020315-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
404 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to
105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds
5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ165-020315-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
404 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to
105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds
5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ166-167-020315-
San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland
404 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds
5 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
LAZ001-002-020315-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
404 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph
becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
LAZ003-004-020315-
Webster-Claiborne-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,
and Haynesville
404 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph.
Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 mph. Heat index readings
101 to 104.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds
5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
LAZ005-006-020315-
Lincoln-Union-
Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice
404 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 10 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
LAZ013-014-020315-
Jackson-Ouachita-
Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe
404 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
