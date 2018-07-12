TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 11, 2018
_____
946 FPUS54 KSHV 120855
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
355 AM CDT Thu Jul 12 2018
TXZ096-130115-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
355 AM CDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. A 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 103 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index
readings 101 to 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ108-130115-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
355 AM CDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. A 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat
index readings 101 to 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ109-130115-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
355 AM CDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. A 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Light and variable winds becoming south up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat
index readings 101 to 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ111-130115-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
355 AM CDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and
variable winds becoming south up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat
index readings 101 to 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ110-130115-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
355 AM CDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms toward daybreak, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
and variable winds becoming south up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ112-130115-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
355 AM CDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and
variable winds becoming south up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ126-130115-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
355 AM CDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms toward daybreak, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
and variable winds becoming south up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ125-130115-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
355 AM CDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms toward daybreak, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
and variable winds becoming south up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ124-130115-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
355 AM CDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms toward daybreak, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ136-130115-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
355 AM CDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms toward daybreak, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest
winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ137-130115-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
355 AM CDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms toward daybreak, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
and variable winds becoming southwest up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ138-130115-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
355 AM CDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms toward daybreak, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
and variable winds becoming southwest up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ151-130115-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
355 AM CDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms toward daybreak, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Light and
variable winds becoming southwest up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ150-130115-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
355 AM CDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms toward daybreak, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest
winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ149-130115-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
355 AM CDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.TODAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms toward
daybreak, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ165-130115-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
355 AM CDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.TODAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms toward
daybreak, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds becoming
southwest up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms through mid morning, then partly cloudy with chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ152-130115-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
355 AM CDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.TODAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms toward
daybreak, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through
mid morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late morning and afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ153-130115-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
355 AM CDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms toward daybreak, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light
and variable winds becoming southwest up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through
mid morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late morning and afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ166-130115-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
355 AM CDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.TODAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms toward
daybreak, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds becoming
southwest up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms through mid morning, then partly cloudy with chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ167-130115-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
355 AM CDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms toward daybreak, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light
and variable winds becoming southwest up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms through mid morning, then partly cloudy with chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
_____
