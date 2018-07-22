TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

325 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

325 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

325 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

325 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds around

5 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to

107.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

325 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southwest winds around

5 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to

108.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

325 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Heat index readings

106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

325 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

325 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

325 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 mph.

Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

325 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

325 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings 103 to

106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

325 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

325 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

325 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. West winds 5 mph

becoming northwest after midnight. Heat index readings 105 to

108.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

325 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. West winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 5 mph

becoming north in the afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

325 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Heat index readings around

110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

325 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Northwest winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings around 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

325 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 10 mph.

Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Northwest winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings around 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

325 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 10 mph.

Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph

becoming north in the afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

325 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings 106 to 109 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

325 AM CDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

