TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 27, 2018

_____

205 FPUS54 KSHV 280822

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

TXZ096-290315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph becoming north up

to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ108-290315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ109-290315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ111-290315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ110-290315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph becoming north in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ112-290315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming northwest around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ126-290315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ125-290315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph

becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ124-290315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ136-290315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ137-290315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Heat

index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ138-290315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph. Heat index

readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ151-290315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 101 to

104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ150-290315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat

index readings 104 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ149-290315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat

index readings 103 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ165-290315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings 99 to

104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ152-290315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph. Heat

index readings 104 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ153-290315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph. Heat

index readings 103 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ166-290315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

West winds 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph. Heat

index readings 103 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ167-290315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

322 AM CDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 90s. West winds 5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 101 to

104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph becoming south up to

5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

