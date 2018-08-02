TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 1, 2018

836 FPUS54 KSHV 020820

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

320 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

TXZ096-030315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

320 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ108>111-030315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

320 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ112-126-030315-

Cass-Marion-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

Queen City, and Jefferson

320 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ124-125-030315-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

320 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ136-137-030315-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

320 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ138-151-030315-

Harrison-Panola-

Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage

320 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ149-150-030315-

Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson

320 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ152-165-030315-

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

320 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ153-166-167-030315-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

320 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

LAZ017-018-030315-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

320 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

LAZ010-011-030315-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

320 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

LAZ001-002-030315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

320 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

LAZ003-004-012-030315-

Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,

Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland

320 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

LAZ005-006-030315-

Lincoln-Union-

Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice

320 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

LAZ013-014-030315-

Jackson-Ouachita-

Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe

320 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

LAZ019-021-030315-

Winn-Caldwell-

Including the cities of Winnfield, Clarks, Grayson, and Columbia

320 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

LAZ020-022-030315-

Grant-La Salle-

Including the cities of Colfax, Montgomery, Dry Prong, Jena,

Midway, and Olla

320 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

