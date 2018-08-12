TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 11, 2018

034 FPUS54 KSHV 121000

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

500 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

TXZ096-130300-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

500 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during

the mid and late evening. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ108>111-130300-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

500 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during

the mid and late evening. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ124-136-130300-

Wood-Smith-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

and Tyler

500 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning and

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ125-137-130300-

Upshur-Gregg-

Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview

500 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning and

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from

mid evening through the overnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ126-138-130300-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

500 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ150-151-130300-

Rusk-Panola-

Including the cities of Henderson and Carthage

500 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ149-152-130300-

Cherokee-Nacogdoches-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches

500 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ153-166-167-130300-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

500 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ165-130300-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

500 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

LAZ001-002-130300-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

500 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from

mid evening through the early morning. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

LAZ003-004-012-130300-

Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,

Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland

500 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

LAZ005-006-130300-

Lincoln-Union-

Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice

500 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

LAZ013-014-130300-

Jackson-Ouachita-

Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe

500 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

LAZ010-011-130300-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

500 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

