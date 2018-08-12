TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 11, 2018
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
500 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
TXZ096-130300-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
500 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during
the mid and late evening. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and
thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ108>111-130300-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
500 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during
the mid and late evening. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ124-136-130300-
Wood-Smith-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,
and Tyler
500 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning and
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ125-137-130300-
Upshur-Gregg-
Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview
500 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning and
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from
mid evening through the overnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ126-138-130300-
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
500 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ150-151-130300-
Rusk-Panola-
Including the cities of Henderson and Carthage
500 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ149-152-130300-
Cherokee-Nacogdoches-
Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches
500 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ153-166-167-130300-
Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,
and Pineland
500 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ165-130300-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
500 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
LAZ001-002-130300-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
500 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from
mid evening through the early morning. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
LAZ003-004-012-130300-
Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,
Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland
500 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early
evening. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
LAZ005-006-130300-
Lincoln-Union-
Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice
500 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the early evening. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
LAZ013-014-130300-
Jackson-Ouachita-
Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe
500 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the early evening. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
LAZ010-011-130300-
De Soto-Red River-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,
Coushatta, and Martin
500 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
