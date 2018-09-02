TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 1, 2018
_____
696 FPUS54 KSHV 020309 AAA
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts...UPDATED
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
1009 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
TXZ096-021815-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
1009 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy during the evening...then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10
mph.
.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ112-021815-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
1009 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy during the evening...then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5
mph.
.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ108>111-021815-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
1009 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy during the evening...then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ124-021815-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
1009 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy during the evening...then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ136-021815-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
1009 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy during the evening...then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
$$
TXZ125-137-021815-
Upshur-Gregg-
Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview
1009 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy during the evening...then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5
mph.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ126-138-021815-
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
1009 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy during the evening...then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10
mph.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ149-021815-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
1009 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy during the evening...then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10
mph.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ150-021815-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
1009 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy during the evening...then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ151-021815-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
1009 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ153-021815-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
1009 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ152-021815-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
1009 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
$$
TXZ165-021815-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
1009 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ166-167-021815-
San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland
1009 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
$$
LAZ001-002-021815-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
1009 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
LAZ003-004-021815-
Webster-Claiborne-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,
and Haynesville
1009 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
LAZ005-006-021815-
Lincoln-Union-
Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice
1009 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
LAZ013-014-021815-
Jackson-Ouachita-
Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe
1009 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
09
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather