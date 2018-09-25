TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 24, 2018
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
945 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
TXZ096-251715-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
945 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy
during the mid and late evening...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph becoming
north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ108>111-251715-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
945 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ112-126-251715-
Cass-Marion-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
Queen City, and Jefferson
945 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Temperatures nearly
steady in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Partly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ124-136-251715-
Wood-Smith-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,
and Tyler
945 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows
around 70. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Partly
cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ125-137-251715-
Upshur-Gregg-
Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview
945 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ138-151-251715-
Harrison-Panola-
Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage
945 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly clear.
Temperatures nearly steady in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ149-150-251715-
Cherokee-Rusk-
Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson
945 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly clear.
Temperatures nearly steady in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ152-165-251715-
Nacogdoches-Angelina-
Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin
945 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly clear.
Temperatures nearly steady in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ153-166-167-251715-
Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,
and Pineland
945 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows
around 70. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph
becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
LAZ010-017-251715-
De Soto-Sabine-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport, Many,
Zwolle, and Pleasant Hill
945 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows
around 70. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph
becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
LAZ011-018-251715-
Red River-Natchitoches-
Including the cities of Coushatta, Martin, and Natchitoches
945 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows
around 70. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
LAZ001-002-251715-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
945 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly clear.
Temperatures nearly steady in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
LAZ003-004-251715-
Webster-Claiborne-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,
and Haynesville
945 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows
in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
