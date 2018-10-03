TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 3, 2018

070 FPUS54 KSHV 032027

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

327 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018

TXZ096-041515-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

327 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms from late morning through mid afternoon. Chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the early evening, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight.

Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ108>111-041515-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

327 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms through the early morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms from late morning through mid afternoon. Chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ112-041515-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

327 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms through the early morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms from late morning through mid afternoon. Chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ126-041515-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

327 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms from late morning through mid afternoon. Chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ125-041515-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

327 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms through the early morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms from late morning through mid afternoon. Chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ124-041515-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

327 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms through the early morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms from late morning through mid afternoon. Chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ136-041515-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

327 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Cloudy in the

morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms through the early morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms from late morning through mid afternoon. Chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ137-041515-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

327 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms through the early morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms from late morning through mid afternoon. Chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ138-041515-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

327 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning. Mostly

cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms from late morning through mid afternoon. Chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ151-041515-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

327 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning. Mostly

cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms from late morning through mid afternoon. Chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ150-041515-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

327 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Clear in the evening...then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms from late morning through mid afternoon. Chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ149-041515-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

327 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Areas of fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms through the early morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms from late morning through mid afternoon. Chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ165-041515-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

327 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Areas of fog after midnight. Mostly clear in the

evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms from late morning through mid afternoon. Chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ152-041515-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

327 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly clear in the

evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms from late morning through mid afternoon. Chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ153-041515-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

327 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms from late morning through mid afternoon. Chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ166-041515-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

327 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms from late morning through mid afternoon. Chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ167-041515-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

327 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms from late morning through mid afternoon. Chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

