TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 3, 2018
370 FPUS54 KSHV 032059
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
359 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
TXZ097-041515-
Bowie-
Including the city of Texarkana
359 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the mid and
late evening. Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph and
gusty. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ096-041515-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
359 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely from mid evening
through the overnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty becoming west 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ108-041515-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
359 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely from mid evening
through the overnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ109-041515-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
359 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely from mid evening
through the overnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ111-041515-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
359 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the mid and
late evening. Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ110-041515-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
359 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely from mid evening
through the overnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of showers 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ112-041515-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
359 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the mid and
late evening. Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ126-041515-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
359 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the mid and
late evening. Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph
becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of showers 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ125-041515-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
359 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the mid and
late evening. Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of showers 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ124-041515-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
359 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely from mid evening
through the overnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ136-041515-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
359 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the mid and
late evening. Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ137-041515-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
359 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the mid and
late evening. Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph becoming
southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ138-041515-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
359 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the
mid and late evening. Showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph
becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ151-041515-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
359 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the
mid and late evening. Showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph
becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ150-041515-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
359 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the
mid and late evening. Showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph
becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ149-041515-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
359 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the mid and
late evening. Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph becoming
southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ165-041515-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
359 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the
mid and late evening. Showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. North winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows around
60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ152-041515-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
359 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the
mid and late evening. Showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. North winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows
in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ153-041515-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
359 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the
mid and late evening. Showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning. Mostly
cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph
becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ166-041515-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
359 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning. Cloudy
in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows around
60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ167-041515-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
359 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning. Cloudy
in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
