TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 6, 2018
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
402 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
402 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms during
the mid and late evening. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Cloudy with chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
402 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms during
the mid and late evening. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Miller-Bowie-Cass-
Including the cities of Texarkana, Atlanta, Linden,
Hughes Springs, and Queen City
402 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms during
the mid and late evening. Showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
402 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms from mid
evening through the overnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
402 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms during
the mid and late evening. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
402 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms during
the mid and late evening. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
402 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
during the mid and late evening. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
402 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
during the mid and late evening. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
402 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers during the mid and late
evening. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
402 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers during the mid and late
evening. Chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph
becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Nacogdoches-Angelina-
Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin
402 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers during the mid and late
evening. Chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Cloudy with chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cloudy. Lows around 50. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland
402 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers during the mid and late
evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Cloudy with chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
Sabine-Natchitoches-
Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,
and Natchitoches
402 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers during the mid and late
evening. Chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Cloudy with chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West
winds 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cloudy. Lows around 50. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
De Soto-Red River-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,
Coushatta, and Martin
402 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers during the mid and late
evening. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
402 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms during
the mid and late evening. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Webster-Claiborne-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,
and Haynesville
402 PM CST Tue Nov 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms during
the mid and late evening. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
