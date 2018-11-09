TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 8, 2018
_____
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
308 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
308 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Areas of frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in
the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
308 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.
.TONIGHT...Patchy frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy frost through mid morning. Partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
308 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.
.TONIGHT...Patchy frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy frost through mid morning. Partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
308 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Patchy frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy frost through mid morning. Partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around
30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
308 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.
.TONIGHT...Patchy frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy frost through mid morning. Partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around
30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
308 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy frost through mid morning. Partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around
30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
308 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
308 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.
.TONIGHT...Patchy frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy frost through mid morning. Partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around
30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
308 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.
.TONIGHT...Patchy frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy frost through mid morning. Partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
308 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around
30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
308 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around
40. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around
30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
308 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
308 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around
40. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
308 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around
40. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
308 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of light rain in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with
higher gusts.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
308 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
308 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Chance of light rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows around 40.
East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
308 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Chance of light rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around
40. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
308 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
308 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with
higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
