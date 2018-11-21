TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 20, 2018

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

420 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

420 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

420 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

420 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

420 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

420 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

420 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

420 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

420 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

420 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

420 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

420 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40.

East winds 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

420 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of light rain. Becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

420 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance

of light rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

420 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

420 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

