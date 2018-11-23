TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 22, 2018
488 FPUS54 KSHV 231030
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
430 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018
TXZ096-240315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
430 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018
.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ108>111-240315-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
430 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018
.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ112-126-240315-
Cass-Marion-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
Queen City, and Jefferson
430 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ124-125-240315-
Wood-Upshur-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,
Gilmer, and Big Sandy
430 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018
.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of
showers 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ136-137-240315-
Smith-Gregg-
Including the cities of Tyler and Longview
430 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then
partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ138-151-240315-
Harrison-Panola-
Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage
430 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ149-150-240315-
Cherokee-Rusk-
Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson
430 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ152-165-240315-
Nacogdoches-Angelina-
Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin
430 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. West winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ153-166-167-240315-
Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,
and Pineland
430 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018
.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
LAZ017-018-240315-
Sabine-Natchitoches-
Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,
and Natchitoches
430 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018
.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 mph becoming west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
LAZ010-011-240315-
De Soto-Red River-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,
Coushatta, and Martin
430 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018
.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
LAZ001-002-240315-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
430 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018
.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
LAZ003-004-240315-
Webster-Claiborne-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,
and Haynesville
430 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018
.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
24
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather