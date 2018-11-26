TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 25, 2018

370 FPUS54 KSHV 260818 AAC

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts...UPDATED

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

218 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018

TXZ096-262315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

218 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear.

Lows around 30. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ108>111-262315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

218 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear.

Lows around 30. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ124-136-262315-

Wood-Smith-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

and Tyler

218 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Areas of frost during the early morning.

Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ125-137-262315-

Upshur-Gregg-

Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview

218 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ126-138-262315-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

218 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

TXZ150-151-262315-

Rusk-Panola-

Including the cities of Henderson and Carthage

218 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ149-152-262315-

Cherokee-Nacogdoches-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches

218 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Areas of frost during the early morning.

Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ153-166-167-262315-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

218 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Areas of frost during the early morning.

Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. North winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ165-262315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

218 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Areas of frost during the early morning.

Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. North winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

LAZ001-002-262315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

218 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear.

Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

LAZ003-004-012-262315-

Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,

Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland

218 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear.

Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers

and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

LAZ005-006-262315-

Lincoln-Union-

Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice

218 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear.

Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

LAZ013-014-262315-

Jackson-Ouachita-

Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe

218 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

LAZ010-011-262315-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

218 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

