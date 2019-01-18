TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 17, 2019
_____
308 FPUS54 KSHV 180401
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
1001 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019
TXZ096-181915-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
1001 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 40s. North winds 5 mph becoming east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Mostly
cloudy. Windy. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Windy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid
20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ108>111-181915-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
1001 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s. North winds 5 mph becoming east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Mostly
cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Windy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid
20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ112-126-181915-
Cass-Marion-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
Queen City, and Jefferson
1001 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy
during the late evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph becoming northeast after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 60s. South winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce small hail. Cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ138-181915-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
1001 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy
during the late evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph becoming east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 60s. South winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Some
thunderstorms may produce small hail after midnight. Cloudy,
windy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper
20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ124-125-181915-
Wood-Upshur-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,
Gilmer, and Big Sandy
1001 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy
during the late evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 40s. North winds 5 mph becoming east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the
evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to
20 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Windy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper
20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ136-137-181915-
Smith-Gregg-
Including the cities of Tyler and Longview
1001 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy
during the late evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 40s. North winds 5 mph becoming east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Mostly
cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid
40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper
20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ149-181915-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
1001 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy
during the late evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph becoming east after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph becoming south with higher
gusts in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Mostly
cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid
40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper
20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ150-181915-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
1001 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy
during the late evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph becoming east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph becoming south with higher
gusts in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Some
thunderstorms may produce small hail after midnight. Mostly
cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Windy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper
20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ151-181915-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
1001 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy
during the late evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 40s. North winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce small hail. Cloudy, windy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the
upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ153-181915-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
1001 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy
during the late evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph during the late evening
becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce small hail. Cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph and gusty. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the
upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around
50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ152-181915-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
1001 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy
during the late evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph becoming northeast after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce small hail. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the
upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around
50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ165-181915-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
1001 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy
during the late evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph becoming northeast after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce small hail. Cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph and gusty. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper
20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ166-167-181915-
San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland
1001 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy
during the late evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 40s. North winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce small hail. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly
cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the
upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
19
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather