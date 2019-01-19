TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 19, 2019

052 FPUS54 KSHV 192117

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

317 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

TXZ096-201200-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

317 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Windy.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the

evening diminishing to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, warmer. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph and gusty.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ108>111-201200-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

317 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Windy.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

near 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, warmer. Highs

in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph and gusty.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

ARZ070-TXZ097-112-201200-

Miller-Bowie-Cass-

Including the cities of Texarkana, Atlanta, Linden,

Hughes Springs, and Queen City

317 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Windy.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the

evening diminishing to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

ARZ071-072-201200-

Lafayette-Columbia-

Including the cities of Stamps, Lewisville, Bradley, and Magnolia

317 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Windy. Lows

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph diminishing to 10

mph after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ124-201200-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

317 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming clear.

Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the

evening diminishing to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, warmer. Highs

in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Windy,

warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ125-201200-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

317 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Windy.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the

evening diminishing to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows

around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ136-201200-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

317 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming clear.

Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the

evening diminishing to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, warmer. Highs

around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Windy,

warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ137-201200-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

317 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Windy.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the

evening diminishing to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows

around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ126-138-151-201200-

Marion-Harrison-Panola-

Including the cities of Jefferson, Marshall, and Carthage

317 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Windy.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the

evening diminishing to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ150-201200-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

317 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Windy.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

near 30 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows

in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ149-201200-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

317 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming clear.

Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph in the

evening diminishing to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around

60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows

in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ153-201200-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

317 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening diminishing to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows

around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ152-201200-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

317 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Windy.

Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph in the

evening diminishing to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Much warmer.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ165-201200-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

317 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Windy.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the

evening diminishing to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Much warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ166-167-201200-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

317 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening diminishing to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

LAZ017-018-201200-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

317 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Windy.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the

evening diminishing to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

LAZ010-011-201200-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

317 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Windy.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the

evening diminishing to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

LAZ001-002-201200-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

317 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Windy.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the

evening diminishing to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

LAZ003-004-201200-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

317 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Windy.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the

evening diminishing to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

