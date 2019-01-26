TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 25, 2019

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

404 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019

TXZ096-270315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

404 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the early evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of light rain

and light snow during the mid and late evening. Partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ108>111-270315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

404 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. West winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the early

evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and light snow

during the mid and late evening. Partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ124-136-270315-

Wood-Smith-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

and Tyler

404 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers through mid morning.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ125-137-270315-

Upshur-Gregg-

Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview

404 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of light rain through mid morning.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

TXZ126-138-270315-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

404 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of light rain through mid morning.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

TXZ150-151-270315-

Rusk-Panola-

Including the cities of Henderson and Carthage

404 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers through mid afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of light rain during the early morning. Slight

chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ149-152-270315-

Cherokee-Nacogdoches-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches

404 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of light rain during the early morning. Chance of

light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ153-166-167-270315-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

404 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of light rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ165-270315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

404 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming west around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

LAZ001-002-270315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

404 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of light rain in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of light rain during the early morning. Chance of

light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

LAZ003-004-012-270315-

Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,

Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland

404 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of light rain in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow during the early morning. Light

snow likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

LAZ005-006-270315-

Lincoln-Union-

Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice

404 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of light rain in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then snow likely and a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

LAZ013-014-270315-

Jackson-Ouachita-

Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe

404 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

LAZ010-011-270315-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

404 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of light rain through mid afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then light snow likely and a chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

