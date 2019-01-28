TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 27, 2019
296 FPUS54 KSHV 281054
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
454 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019
TXZ096-290000-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
454 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM
CST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest
15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then clearing. Windy. Lows in
the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph
decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 40. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ108>110-290000-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant,
and Pittsburg
454 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM
CST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs
around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with slight chance of showers in the
early evening, then cloudy with slight chance of light rain and
light snow during the mid and late evening. Mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to near 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph and gusty after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then
a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ111-290000-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
454 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM
CST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in
the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 15
to 20 mph with higher gusts in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers in the early evening,
then cloudy with chance of light rain and light snow during the
mid and late evening. Mostly clear after midnight. No snow
accumulations expected. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then
a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ112-290000-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
454 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM
CST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in
the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 15 to 20
mph with higher gusts in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers in the early evening,
then cloudy with chance of light rain and light snow during the
mid and late evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. No snow
accumulations expected. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ124-290000-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
454 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM
CST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in
the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with slight chance of showers in the
early evening, then cloudy with slight chance of light rain and
light snow during the mid and late evening. Mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with
gusts to near 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then
a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
TXZ125-290000-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
454 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM
CST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in
the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers in the early evening,
then cloudy with chance of light rain and light snow during the
mid and late evening. Mostly clear after midnight. No snow
accumulations expected. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. South
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 50. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
TXZ136-290000-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
454 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM
CST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in
the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers in the early evening,
then cloudy with chance of light rain during the mid and late
evening. Mostly clear after midnight. Windy. Lows in the upper
20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 35 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ137-290000-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
454 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM
CST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with higher gusts.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers in the early evening,
then cloudy with chance of light rain and light snow during the
mid and late evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. No snow
accumulations expected. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. South
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ126-138-290000-
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
454 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM
CST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the early evening, then light rain
and light snow likely during the mid and late evening. No snow
accumulations expected. Cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy frost after midnight. Becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ151-290000-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
454 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM
CST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a slight chance of
light snow during the early morning. No snow accumulations
expected. Cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy frost after midnight. Becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ150-290000-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
454 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM
CST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the early evening, then light rain
likely and a chance of light snow during the mid and late
evening. No snow accumulations expected. Cloudy in the evening...
then becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
TXZ149-290000-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
454 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM
CST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the early evening, then a chance of
light rain during the mid and late evening. No snow accumulations
expected. Cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. South
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ153-290000-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
454 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM
CST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then a chance of light snow
during the early morning. No snow accumulations expected. Mostly
cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy frost after midnight. Becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming
light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ152-290000-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
454 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM
CST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of light
snow during the early morning. No snow accumulations expected.
Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy frost after midnight. Becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ165-290000-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
454 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of light
snow during the early morning. No snow accumulations expected.
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
and gusty. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy frost after midnight. Becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming
light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Lows around 50.
Chance of showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ166-290000-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
454 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then a chance of light snow
and showers during the early morning. No snow accumulations
expected. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph and gusty. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy frost after midnight. Becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming
light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ167-290000-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
454 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers and
light snow during the early morning. Slight chance of light snow
after midnight. No snow accumulations expected. Mostly cloudy.
Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up
to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy frost after midnight. Becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming
southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
