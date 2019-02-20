TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 19, 2019
378 FPUS54 KSHV 200644 AAB
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts...UPDATED
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
1244 AM CST Wed Feb 20 2019
TXZ096-202115-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
1244 AM CST Wed Feb 20 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Temperatures nearly steady in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South
winds 5 mph becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ108-202115-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
1244 AM CST Wed Feb 20 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Temperatures nearly steady in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South
winds 5 mph becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around
60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ109-202115-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
1244 AM CST Wed Feb 20 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Temperatures nearly steady in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South
winds 5 mph becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around
60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 70.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ111-202115-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
1244 AM CST Wed Feb 20 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Temperatures nearly steady in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South
winds 5 mph becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 70.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ110-202115-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
1244 AM CST Wed Feb 20 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Temperatures nearly steady in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South
winds 5 mph becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 70.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ112-202115-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
1244 AM CST Wed Feb 20 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Temperatures nearly steady in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West
winds 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ126-202115-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
1244 AM CST Wed Feb 20 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Temperatures nearly steady in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ125-202115-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
1244 AM CST Wed Feb 20 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Temperatures nearly steady in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South
winds 5 mph becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 70.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ124-202115-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
1244 AM CST Wed Feb 20 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Temperatures nearly steady in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South
winds 5 mph becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ136-202115-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
1244 AM CST Wed Feb 20 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Temperatures nearly steady in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South
winds 5 mph becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ137-202115-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
1244 AM CST Wed Feb 20 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Temperatures nearly steady in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 5 mph becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ138-202115-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
1244 AM CST Wed Feb 20 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ151-202115-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
1244 AM CST Wed Feb 20 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers. Patchy fog.
Temperatures nearly steady around 40. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West
winds 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ150-202115-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
1244 AM CST Wed Feb 20 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Temperatures nearly steady in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 70.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ149-202115-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
1244 AM CST Wed Feb 20 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Temperatures nearly steady around 40. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 5 mph becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 70.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ165-202115-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
1244 AM CST Wed Feb 20 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers. Patchy fog.
Temperatures nearly steady in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
$$
TXZ152-202115-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
1244 AM CST Wed Feb 20 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers. Patchy fog.
Temperatures nearly steady in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ153-202115-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
1244 AM CST Wed Feb 20 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Cloudy. Temperatures
nearly steady in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ166-202115-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
1244 AM CST Wed Feb 20 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Cloudy. Temperatures
nearly steady in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ167-202115-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
1244 AM CST Wed Feb 20 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Patchy
fog. Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
