TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 25, 2019

324 FPUS54 KSHV 260830

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

330 AM CDT Tue Mar 26 2019

TXZ096-270315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

330 AM CDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ108-270315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

330 AM CDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ109-270315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

330 AM CDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ111-270315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

330 AM CDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ110-270315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

330 AM CDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ112-270315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

330 AM CDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ126-270315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

330 AM CDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ125-270315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

330 AM CDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ124-270315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

330 AM CDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ136-270315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

330 AM CDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ137-270315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

330 AM CDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ138-270315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

330 AM CDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ151-270315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

330 AM CDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ150-270315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

330 AM CDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ149-270315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

330 AM CDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ165-270315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

330 AM CDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ152-270315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

330 AM CDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ153-270315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

330 AM CDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ166-270315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

330 AM CDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ167-270315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

330 AM CDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

