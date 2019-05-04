TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 3, 2019

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

409 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

409 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely toward daybreak, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Clear in the evening...then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

409 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely toward daybreak, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

409 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely toward daybreak, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

409 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely toward daybreak, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows around

60. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

409 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely toward daybreak, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

becoming north. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Rusk-Panola-

Including the cities of Henderson and Carthage

409 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms toward daybreak, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Locally heavy

rainfall possible toward daybreak. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph becoming north. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly clear in the

evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Cherokee-Nacogdoches-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches

409 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms toward daybreak, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Locally heavy

rainfall possible toward daybreak. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. North winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Shelby-San Augustine-

Including the cities of Center and San Augustine

409 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms toward daybreak, then showers

and thunderstorms likely through mid morning. Chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the late morning. Locally heavy rainfall

possible toward daybreak. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds around 5 mph becoming northwest. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

409 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms toward daybreak, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Locally heavy

rainfall possible toward daybreak. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

80. South winds 5 mph becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

409 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms toward daybreak, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning. Locally heavy

rainfall possible toward daybreak. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph becoming north. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,

Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland

409 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms toward daybreak, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the late morning. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible toward daybreak. Cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds around 5 mph becoming northwest. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around

60. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lincoln-Union-

Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice

409 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms toward daybreak, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible toward daybreak. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Jackson-Ouachita-

Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe

409 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms toward daybreak, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible toward daybreak. Cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds around 5 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around

60. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

409 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms toward daybreak, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms from late morning through mid

afternoon. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible toward daybreak.

Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph becoming

northwest. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

