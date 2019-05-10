TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 9, 2019
336 FPUS54 KSHV 100934
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
434 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
TXZ096-110315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
434 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid
afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ108>111-110315-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
434 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid
afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ124-136-110315-
Wood-Smith-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,
and Tyler
434 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid
afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ125-137-110315-
Upshur-Gregg-
Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview
434 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid
afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ126-138-110315-
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
434 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid
afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ150-151-110315-
Rusk-Panola-
Including the cities of Henderson and Carthage
434 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from late
morning through mid afternoon. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cloudy.
Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph becoming northwest
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ149-152-110315-
Cherokee-Nacogdoches-
Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches
434 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ153-166-167-110315-
Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,
and Pineland
434 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph becoming west up to
5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ165-110315-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
434 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph becoming
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
LAZ001-002-110315-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
434 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from late
morning through mid afternoon. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph becoming northwest
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
LAZ003-004-012-110315-
Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,
Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland
434 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph becoming west
up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
LAZ005-006-110315-
Lincoln-Union-
Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice
434 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cloudy.
Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph becoming west in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. North winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
LAZ013-014-110315-
Jackson-Ouachita-
Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe
434 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely during the early morning.
Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 mph becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
LAZ010-011-110315-
De Soto-Red River-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,
Coushatta, and Martin
434 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from late
morning through mid afternoon. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph becoming west
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
