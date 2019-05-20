TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 19, 2019
230 FPUS54 KSHV 200853
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
353 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019
TXZ096-210315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
353 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.
Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ108>111-210315-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
353 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Windy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to near 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ112-210315-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
353 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
TXZ126-138-210315-
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
353 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
TXZ137-210315-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
353 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 15 mph and gusty.
.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to near 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ125-210315-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
353 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Windy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ124-210315-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
353 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Windy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to near 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ136-210315-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
353 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Windy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to near 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ149-210315-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
353 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
TXZ150-210315-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
353 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
TXZ151-210315-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
353 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
TXZ153-210315-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
353 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
TXZ152-210315-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
353 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph and
gusty.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
TXZ165-210315-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
353 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
TXZ166-167-210315-
San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland
353 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
