TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 6, 2019

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

316 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

316 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

316 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ112-071515-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

316 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph becoming

west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

316 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

316 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

316 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

316 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

316 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

316 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

316 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

316 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

316 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

316 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

316 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

316 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

