TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 6, 2019
_____
744 FPUS54 KSHV 062016
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
316 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
TXZ096-071515-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
316 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ108>111-071515-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
316 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ112-071515-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
316 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph becoming
west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ126-138-071515-
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
316 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ137-071515-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
316 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ125-071515-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
316 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ124-071515-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
316 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ136-071515-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
316 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ149-071515-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
316 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ150-071515-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
316 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ151-071515-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
316 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ153-071515-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
316 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ152-071515-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
316 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ165-071515-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
316 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northwest winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northwest winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ166-167-071515-
San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland
316 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
19
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather