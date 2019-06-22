TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 21, 2019

816 FPUS54 KSHV 220806

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

306 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

TXZ096-230315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

306 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with higher gusts.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ108>111-230315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

306 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Heat index readings

103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ112-230315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

306 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index

readings 102 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ126-138-230315-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

306 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index

readings 102 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Mostly cloudy.

Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ124-125-230315-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

306 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ136-137-230315-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

306 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Heat index readings

103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ149-230315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

306 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Heat index

readings 104 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index

readings 103 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ150-230315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

306 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Heat index readings

104 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ151-230315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

306 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index

readings 103 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ153-230315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

306 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 103 to

106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ152-230315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

306 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 103 to

106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ165-230315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

306 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ166-167-230315-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

306 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

