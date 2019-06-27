TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 26, 2019
714 FPUS54 KSHV 270908
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
408 AM CDT Thu Jun 27 2019
TXZ097-280315-
Bowie-
Including the city of Texarkana
408 AM CDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ096-280315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
408 AM CDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ108-280315-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
408 AM CDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ109-280315-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
408 AM CDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
90. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ111-280315-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
408 AM CDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
90. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ110-280315-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
408 AM CDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
90. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ112-280315-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
408 AM CDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ126-280315-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
408 AM CDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ125-280315-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
408 AM CDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ124-280315-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
408 AM CDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ136-280315-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
408 AM CDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ137-280315-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
408 AM CDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ138-280315-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
408 AM CDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ151-280315-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
408 AM CDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph
becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ150-280315-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
408 AM CDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ149-280315-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
408 AM CDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ165-280315-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
408 AM CDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 mph becoming
light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. West winds 5 mph becoming north
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ152-280315-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
408 AM CDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 mph becoming
east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ153-280315-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
408 AM CDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. West winds 5 mph becoming
northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ166-280315-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
408 AM CDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds becoming
northeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ167-280315-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
408 AM CDT Thu Jun 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming
light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds becoming
east up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
