The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, March 13, 2018

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Another strong nor'easter is poised to impact the

mid-Atlantic and New England tomorrow, with cold and windy

weather expected to expand throughout the Great Lakes. While

snow showers could make for dangerously low visibility for

much of the Ohio Valley, New York and Pennsylvania, heavy

snow will pack roads, disrupt travel and potentially cause

more power outages across New England, where up to a foot of

snow could accumulate tomorrow alone. This will contrast the

Southeast, where cool, dry and mainly sunny weather will

make the day feel refreshingly brisk. While the center of

the country remains largely calm and dry, unsettled

conditions will overtake the West Coast. Cool rain and misty

showers will dampen the day from Los Angeles to Seattle.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 86 at Thermal, CA

National Low Monday -4 at Dunkirk, MT

