The Nation's Weather
Updated 5:02 pm, Monday, March 12, 2018
The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, March 13, 2018
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Another strong nor'easter is poised to impact the
mid-Atlantic and New England tomorrow, with cold and windy
weather expected to expand throughout the Great Lakes. While
snow showers could make for dangerously low visibility for
much of the Ohio Valley, New York and Pennsylvania, heavy
snow will pack roads, disrupt travel and potentially cause
more power outages across New England, where up to a foot of
snow could accumulate tomorrow alone. This will contrast the
Southeast, where cool, dry and mainly sunny weather will
make the day feel refreshingly brisk. While the center of
the country remains largely calm and dry, unsettled
conditions will overtake the West Coast. Cool rain and misty
showers will dampen the day from Los Angeles to Seattle.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 86 at Thermal, CA
National Low Monday -4 at Dunkirk, MT
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: United States, The Nation's Weather