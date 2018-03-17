The Nation's Weather
Updated 5:03 pm, Saturday, March 17, 2018
The Nation's Weather for Sunday, March 18, 2018
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A tandem of storms in the Rockies and southern Plains on
Sunday will combine to produce widespread rain and snow.
Snow will continue to develop over the Rockies from the
western storm from New Mexico northward to Montana. The
second storm centered around the Arklatex will spread rain
into Mississippi with showers and thunderstorms forming to
the north and south of this area from Texas and Florida
northward to Missouri. Another system will spread showers
into the Pacific Northwest. In the Great Lakes and Northeast
another storm will benignly pass through. It will be
seasonable to mild, but remain cold across northern New
England. New England will also have more clouds and perhaps
a flurry or two.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 95 at Laredo, TX
National Low Saturday -10 at Embarrass, MN
