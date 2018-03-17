The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Sunday, March 18, 2018

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A tandem of storms in the Rockies and southern Plains on

Sunday will combine to produce widespread rain and snow.

Snow will continue to develop over the Rockies from the

western storm from New Mexico northward to Montana. The

second storm centered around the Arklatex will spread rain

into Mississippi with showers and thunderstorms forming to

the north and south of this area from Texas and Florida

northward to Missouri. Another system will spread showers

into the Pacific Northwest. In the Great Lakes and Northeast

another storm will benignly pass through. It will be

seasonable to mild, but remain cold across northern New

England. New England will also have more clouds and perhaps

a flurry or two.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 95 at Laredo, TX

National Low Saturday -10 at Embarrass, MN

