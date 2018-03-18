The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Sunday, March 18, 2018

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A tandem of storms in the Rockies and southern Plains will

combine to produce widespread rain and snow today. Snow will

continue to develop over the Rockies from this western storm

from New Mexico northward to Montana. The second storm

centered around the Arklatex will spread rain into

Mississippi, with showers and thunderstorms forming to the

north and south of this area from Texas and Florida

northward to Missouri. Another system will spread showers

into the Pacific Northwest. In the Great Lakes and

Northeast, another storm will benignly pass through. It will

be seasonable to mild, but remain cold across northern New

England. New England will also have more clouds and perhaps

a flurry or two.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 99 at Laredo, TX

National Low Saturday -10 at Embarrass, MN

