The Nation's Weather
Published 4:33 am, Sunday, March 18, 2018
The Nation's Weather for Sunday, March 18, 2018
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A tandem of storms in the Rockies and southern Plains will
combine to produce widespread rain and snow today. Snow will
continue to develop over the Rockies from this western storm
from New Mexico northward to Montana. The second storm
centered around the Arklatex will spread rain into
Mississippi, with showers and thunderstorms forming to the
north and south of this area from Texas and Florida
northward to Missouri. Another system will spread showers
into the Pacific Northwest. In the Great Lakes and
Northeast, another storm will benignly pass through. It will
be seasonable to mild, but remain cold across northern New
England. New England will also have more clouds and perhaps
a flurry or two.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 99 at Laredo, TX
National Low Saturday -10 at Embarrass, MN
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: United States, The Nation's Weather