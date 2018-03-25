The Nation's Weather
Updated 5:02 pm, Sunday, March 25, 2018
The Nation's Weather for Monday, March 26, 2018
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
High pressure will bring dry weather today from the
Northeast and Middle Atlantic southward across the
Carolinas along with plenty of sunshine. Dry weather is
also in store for the Gulf Coast. Elsewhere, an area of low
pressure will bring showers and thunderstorms from Iowa
southward across Missouri, western Arkansas, eastern
Oklahoma and northeastern Texas. To the north, periods of
rain will occur across southern Minnesota and western
Wisconsin while a band of snow will occur from Wyoming
northeastward across the Dakotas and northern Minnesota.
Farther west, a warm front will bring a couple of showers
to the Washington and Oregon coasts, while dry weather is
in store for the Nevada and California.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 95 at Laredo, TX
National Low Sunday -5 at Doe Lake, MI
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: United States, The Nation's Weather