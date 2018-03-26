The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, March 27, 2018

NATIONAL SUMMARY

The East Coast will remain within a narrow dry wedge between

systems tomorrow. One storm will remain well offshore, while

another brings a thorough soaking to the nation's

midsection. Rain is likely to drench areas from the southern

Plains to the Great Lakes and may reach part of the interior

Northeast by the end of the day. The heaviest downpours and

greatest risk of flooding will stretch from Texas to

Missouri and southern Illinois. Part of Texas will also be

at risk of severe storms containing large hail and damaging

winds. The Southeast is expected to stay dry with limited

sunshine. A bit of snow is forecast to dive across southern

Colorado and northern New Mexico. While dry weather holds in

California and the Desert Southwest, some rain and snow will

dampen western Washington and the northern Rockies.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 94 at Zapata, TX

National Low Monday -7 at Clayton Lake, ME

