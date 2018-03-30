The Nation's Weather
Updated 5:02 pm, Friday, March 30, 2018
The Nation's Weather for Saturday, March 31, 2018
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A large portion of the Eastern Seaboard will experience good
weather for travel and outdoor activities tomorrow. With the
exception of lingering showers and thunderstorms in
south-central Florida, dry, sunny and mild conditions will
span the coastline. The holiday weekend will kick off on a
damp, wintry note in part of the Midwest. Spotty showers may
dampen a swath from the lower Great Lakes to the
mid-Mississippi Valley, with snow to the north. Heavy snow
is likely to lead to difficult travel across northern
Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. A fresh wave
of cold air will funnel into the northern Plains behind the
storm. Nuisance rain and snow will dot the northern and
central Rockies. Warmth and sunshine will continue across
the Southwest.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 96 at Thermal, CA
National Low Friday -8 at Tioga, ND
_____
_____
