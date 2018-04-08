The Nation's Weather
NATIONAL SUMMARY
High pressure will provide a chilly end to the weekend
across most of the eastern half of the nation today. Snow
showers and flurries will stream downwind of the Great
Lakes. The exception to the cold air will be central and
southern Florida, where a cold front will trigger showers
and thunderstorms. Meanwhile, a new disruptive snowstorm
will sweep across the northern Plains. A large swath of 3-6
inches is expected to accumulate. South of the storm,
temperatures will rebound over the rest of the Plains but
not until after a period of icy mix early across the central
Plains. Across the southern High Plains, the combination of
the warmth and gusty winds will significantly heighten the
fire danger. The Southwest will remain dry as more rain and
mountain snow streams into the Northwest.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 101 at Needles, CA
National Low Saturday -11 at Westby, MT
