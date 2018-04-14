The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Sunday, April 15, 2018

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Chillier air will continue to spill southward through the

Middle Atlantic tomorrow, ending the recent warm spell for a

good part of the region. There will be plenty of low clouds,

rain, drizzle and fog associated with this change. The same

storm will continue to produce a major snow event from

Wisconsin into Michigan and continuing into northern New

York. Storm totals could top a foot with significant blowing

and drifting. The cold front from this storm will cause more

strong to severe thunderstorms in the Southeast from

southwestern Virginia to northern Florida. These storms

could contain gusty winds, hail and drenching rainfall.

Another storm moving onshore in the West will lead to

widespread rainfall from Washington to Northern California

and extending into western Montana.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 93 at Immokalee, FL

National Low Saturday 3 at Yellowstone Lake, WY

