The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Sunday, April 15, 2018

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A storm system moving through the eastern half of the

country today will bring travel woes for many. The storm

will sweep heavy rain and severe thunderstorms from Ohio and

West Virginia into the southern Appalachians, as well as

Georgia and Florida. These storms in the Southeast will be

capable of producing damaging winds, torrential downpours

that can lead to flash flooding and dangerous hail. The

northern side of the storm will run into cold air, allowing

for accumulating snow back across Minnesota and Wisconsin,

as well as an icy mix across much of Michigan to northern

and central New England. Dry weather is expected for the

Plains back through the Colorado Rockies and into the

Southwest. However, a new storm will bring rain and mountain

snow to the Pacific Northwest.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 95 at Immokalee, FL

National Low Saturday 3 at Yellowstone Lake, WY

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: United States, The Nation's Weather