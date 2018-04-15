The Nation's Weather
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A storm system moving through the eastern half of the
country today will bring travel woes for many. The storm
will sweep heavy rain and severe thunderstorms from Ohio and
West Virginia into the southern Appalachians, as well as
Georgia and Florida. These storms in the Southeast will be
capable of producing damaging winds, torrential downpours
that can lead to flash flooding and dangerous hail. The
northern side of the storm will run into cold air, allowing
for accumulating snow back across Minnesota and Wisconsin,
as well as an icy mix across much of Michigan to northern
and central New England. Dry weather is expected for the
Plains back through the Colorado Rockies and into the
Southwest. However, a new storm will bring rain and mountain
snow to the Pacific Northwest.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 95 at Immokalee, FL
National Low Saturday 3 at Yellowstone Lake, WY
