The Nation's Weather
Updated 5:04 pm, Friday, April 27, 2018
The Nation's Weather for Saturday, April 28, 2018
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Unseasonably chilly air will plunge across the Great Lakes
and into the central Appalachians tomorrow. Showers will
riddle much of the Northeast as the cooler air invades. The
cooldown will hold off until Sunday for the major cities
along the I-95 corridor. The weekend will start out on a
pleasant note across much of the nation's midsection and the
Southeast with ample sunshine and mild conditions expected.
As warmth retreats to interior areas of the West, spotty
thunderstorms may pop up across the spine of the Rockies
during the afternoon hours. Showers will dampen Northern
California and the Pacific Northwest as cool air presses in.
Gusty winds will whip through Southern California.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 100 at Needles, CA
National Low Friday 14 at Hohnholz Ranch, CO
_____
