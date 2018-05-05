The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Sunday, May 6, 2018

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Tomorrow will be a relatively cooler day in the Northeast,

with clouds and a breeze largely limiting high temperatures

to the 60s. Showers will dot the Northeast and Ohio Valley

as well, with some rumbles of thunder possible in the

latter. Sunshine will dominate the southern tier of the

country, with pleasant conditions expected in the

Mississippi Valley and across Texas. Heat will continue to

build across the Southwest states, with temperatures

exceeding 100 across Southern California and southern

Arizona. Some sun will grace the northern Plains as well,

contrasting an increasingly cloudy and stormy day in the

Northwest and central Rockies.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 104 at Thermal, CA

National Low Saturday 18 at Angel Fire, NM

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather