The Nation's Weather
Published 4:32 am, Sunday, May 6, 2018
The Nation's Weather for Sunday, May 6, 2018
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Pockets of rain will make for a damp and cooler end to the
weekend across the Northeast today. Temperatures will be
held to the 50s and 60s in many areas, following highs in
the 70s to lower 90s last week. The same storm delivering
the wet weather will soak the Outer Banks of North Carolina
with rain. Aside from a couple of showers and thunderstorms
across the Florida Peninsula, the Southeast will be dry and
warm. The north-central states will turn cooler in the wake
of the cold front pushing showers and thunderstorms from the
lower Great Lakes to the Ohio Valley. Meanwhile, heat will
build across the southern Plains and Desert Southwest.
Record highs will be challenged in the latter region. As a
storm slices into the warmth across the Northwest,
thunderstorms will erupt over the interior in the afternoon.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 107 at Thermal, CA
National Low Saturday 18 at Angel Fire, NM
